Overview of Dr. Natalie Kerr, MD

Dr. Natalie Kerr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Kerr works at Hamilton Eye Institute in Memphis, TN with other offices in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.