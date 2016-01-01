Dr. Kurkjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natalie Kurkjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Kurkjian, MD
Dr. Natalie Kurkjian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurkjian's Office Locations
- 1 14001 Mcauley Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 757-3720
-
2
Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology - Coletta4401 McAuley Blvd Ste 2700, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 757-3720
-
3
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 757-3720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalie Kurkjian, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
