Dr. Lane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Lane, MD is a Dermatologist in Conway, AR. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Russell Dermatology of Conway Pllc2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 202, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 328-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener open to questions and concerns. Excellent in all areas of skin cancer removal.
About Dr. Natalie Lane, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1093036204
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
