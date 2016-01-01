Dr. Lares accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natalie Lares, DO
Overview of Dr. Natalie Lares, DO
Dr. Natalie Lares, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Dr. Lares works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lares' Office Locations
-
1
Maximum Care Services LLC41000 Woodward Ave Ste 350, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 325-8857
-
2
Mel Bornstein Clinic for Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy32841 Middlebelt Rd Ste 403, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 851-7739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lares?
About Dr. Natalie Lares, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1255786612
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lares works at
Dr. Lares has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.