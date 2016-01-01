Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lascola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
Overview of Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Canton, OH.
Dr. Lascola's Office Locations
Regional Vascular6046 Whipple Ave NW Bldg B, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (234) 200-0102
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Lascola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lascola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lascola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lascola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lascola.
