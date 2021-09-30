Dr. Lipscomb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Lipscomb, DO
Overview
Dr. Natalie Lipscomb, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yorktown, VA.
Dr. Lipscomb works at
Locations
TPMG Yorktown Family medicine307 Cook Rd, Yorktown, VA 23690 Directions (757) 898-7261Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Riverside Regional Medical Center10510 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-3800MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipscomb?
Dr. Lipscomb I felt was thorough and listened during my visit. She was very nice.
About Dr. Natalie Lipscomb, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1740786656
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipscomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipscomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipscomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipscomb, there are benefits to both methods.