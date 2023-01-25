Dr. Lopasic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD
Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Berkshire Medical Center.
Dr. Lopasic works at
Dr. Lopasic's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Eye Center713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 218, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 690-7020
-
2
Dba Northeast Eye Center711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 109, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 690-7020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopasic?
They all have been great experiences. Dr. Lopasic takes the time to inform me of every test that I have had and the findings relative to my health. The Doctor was very thorough with expectations and recovery following my eyelid surgery. I actually look forward to my next visit knowing that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1780607622
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopasic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopasic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopasic works at
Dr. Lopasic has seen patients for Migraine, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopasic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopasic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopasic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopasic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopasic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.