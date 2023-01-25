Overview of Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD

Dr. Natalie Lopasic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Berkshire Medical Center.



Dr. Lopasic works at Northeast Eye Center in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.