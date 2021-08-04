Overview of Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD

Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Marshall works at Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and Emeryville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.