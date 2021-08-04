Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD
Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Marshall's Office Locations
Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 430, Berkeley, CA 94702 Directions (510) 420-8000
- 2 2633 Telegraph Ave Ste 104, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 830-3100
Bay Area Breast Surgeons1480 64th St Ste 100, Emeryville, CA 94608 Directions (510) 629-6682
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marshall is doing a second opinion for my mom and is amazing. Super kind, knowledgeable, personable and smart!
About Dr. Natalie Marshall, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366445470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marshall speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.