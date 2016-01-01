Dr. Natalie McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie McConnell, MD
Dr. Natalie McConnell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport.
Dr. McConnell works at
Dr. McConnell's Office Locations
Oral Surgery Associates2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 775-9049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.