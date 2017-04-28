Overview

Dr. Natalie Medina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Medina works at Ben Medina, MD, Inc. in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.