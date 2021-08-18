Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Mendez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Natalie Mendez, DPM
Dr. Natalie Mendez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Mendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mendez's Office Locations
-
1
PerfectFeetCare Podiatry Centers13651 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 491-2322
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?
Every time that I see Dr Mendes and see the progress on my toes nails I feel happy again. She's the best.
About Dr. Natalie Mendez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821536962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.