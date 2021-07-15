Dr. Moniaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Moniaga, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Moniaga, MD
Dr. Natalie Moniaga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Moniaga works at
Dr. Moniaga's Office Locations
Christine K. Won MD A California Medical Corp.50 Bellefontaine St Ste 305, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 440-9190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moniaga is very professional and I feel I can discuss anything with her without embarrassment, which I really appreciate. I only wish I could make her my primary care physician rather than seeing her as a specialist. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Natalie Moniaga, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moniaga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moniaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moniaga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moniaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moniaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moniaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.