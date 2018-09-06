Dr. Natalie Munoz-Sievert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz-Sievert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Munoz-Sievert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Munoz-Sievert, MD
Dr. Natalie Munoz-Sievert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Munoz-Sievert works at
Dr. Munoz-Sievert's Office Locations
Orlando Health Physician Group4137 Hunters Park Ln, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 304-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Munoz Sievert took the time to explain everything and answer every question. She is wonderful.
About Dr. Natalie Munoz-Sievert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609004050
Education & Certifications
- Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz-Sievert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munoz-Sievert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz-Sievert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz-Sievert has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz-Sievert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munoz-Sievert speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz-Sievert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz-Sievert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz-Sievert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz-Sievert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.