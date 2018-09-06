Overview of Dr. Natalie Munoz-Sievert, MD

Dr. Natalie Munoz-Sievert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Munoz-Sievert works at Physician Assoc LLC in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.