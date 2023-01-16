Dr. Natalie Pavelock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavelock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Pavelock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Pavelock, MD
Dr. Natalie Pavelock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Utica, NY. They graduated from Poznan University of Medical Science and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pavelock works at
Dr. Pavelock's Office Locations
Mohawk Valley Endoscopy Center116 Business Park Dr Ste 1, Utica, NY 13502 Directions (315) 624-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavelock’s knowledge and style cultivated a very wise approach to treatment that doesn’t raise a call to alarm but a path forward to actually fixing issues and allows me to trust her and her plans for care and a better future.
About Dr. Natalie Pavelock, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Syracuse Upstate Med University
- Poznan University of Medical Science
- Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavelock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavelock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavelock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavelock has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavelock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavelock speaks Polish and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavelock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavelock.
