Dr. Natalie Penha, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (37)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Natalie Penha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthew's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Penha works at Olympia Family Medicine LLC in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Family Medicine LLC
    5949 Harbour Park Dr Ste A, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 639-8145
  2. 2
    Olympia Family Medicine
    6055 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 639-8145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Exam
Cancer Screening
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Cholesterol
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Scurvy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinalysis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natalie Penha, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1568628527
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Francis Family Medicine Center
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthew's University School Of Medicine
    Primary Care
