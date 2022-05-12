Dr. Natalie Persson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Persson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Natalie Persson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mandeville, LA.
Dr. Persson works at
Locations
Pelican Park Dental Care4040 LONESOME RD, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions (985) 268-8023Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persson?
The best dentist, office staff and front desk! Professional, kind, friendly with expert care! The best experience!
About Dr. Natalie Persson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1437773215
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persson accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Persson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Persson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Persson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.