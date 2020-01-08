Dr. Natalie Plevelich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plevelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Plevelich, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natalie Plevelich, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Westmoreland Womens Health Centers870 Weatherwood Ln Ste 1, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 850-3150
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 613-5211
Excela Health Obgyn - Excela Square At Norwin8775 Norwin Ave Ste D, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 863-2660
Excela Health Obgyn - Scottdale109 Crossroads Rd Ste 202, Scottdale, PA 15683 Directions (724) 887-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say that my first visit to Women's health in Greensburg was not good at all. A year later I called for my check-up and requested to not see a PA. I only waited about 10 mins before they called me back and Dr. Plevelich was in within seconds after I changed in to gown. She was very attentive and friendly with me. Her exam was thorough and knowledgeable . I look forward to seeing her in the future.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194049197
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Plevelich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plevelich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plevelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plevelich has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plevelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Plevelich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plevelich.
