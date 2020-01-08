Overview of Dr. Natalie Plevelich, DO

Dr. Natalie Plevelich, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Plevelich works at Westmoreland Womens Health Ctr in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Mount Pleasant, PA, Irwin, PA and Scottdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.