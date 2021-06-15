Dr. Natalie Reddington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Reddington, DO
Overview of Dr. Natalie Reddington, DO
Dr. Natalie Reddington, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Reddington works at
Dr. Reddington's Office Locations
-
1
Trinty Obgyn3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 320, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-5499
-
2
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-5499
-
3
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings840 Montclair Rd Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 592-5499
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddington?
I am very satisfied with Dr Reddington
About Dr. Natalie Reddington, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114174604
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddington works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.