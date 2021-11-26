Overview

Dr. Natalie Rivera, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Rivera works at Einstein Family Medicine at Mayfair in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.