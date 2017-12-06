Dr. Natalie Roche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Roche, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Roche, MD
Dr. Natalie Roche, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Roche works at
Dr. Roche's Office Locations
Dreyer Medical Clinic3310 W Main St Ste 200, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 897-6044
- 2 2357 SEQUOIA DR, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 897-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Love her! Recently preformed my surgery and have nothing but good things to say! And she is also very thoughtful and thorough.
About Dr. Natalie Roche, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710906235
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Roche has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roche works at
Dr. Roche has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.