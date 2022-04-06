Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
Women's Health Center at Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-6025Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orland Park Office10811 W 143rd St Ste 120, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (866) 483-2446Monday6:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 3:30pm
Munster8840 Calumet Ave Ste 201, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (866) 483-2446Monday6:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 3:30pm
Valparaiso1610 Pointe Dr Ste D, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (866) 483-2446Monday6:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 3:30pm
St. Charles3310 W Main St Ste 175, St Charles, IL 60175 Directions (866) 483-2446Monday6:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 3:30pm
Northstar Integrated Health4513 Lincoln Ave Ste 212, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 795-1889
Alpha Fertility8635 Lemont Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60516 Directions (630) 427-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After coming from another clinic to this clinic I can say hands down they are top notch. With Dr Brasch’s protocol which was immediately different from my previous clinic to Dr Shultz’s transfers and recommendations on vitamins to take etc, I found success. I do have a ways to go, but after 2 years at my old clinic I never got this far (9 weeks). I am in my early 40’s and appreciate them never making me feel like a dinosaur. The nursing staff is superb!
About Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1558426700
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Beth Israel Deaconess
- Kings County-SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Female Infertility and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.