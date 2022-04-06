Overview

Dr. Natalie Schultz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Schultz works at Women's Heath Center at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL, Munster, IN, Valparaiso, IN, St Charles, IL, Lisle, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.