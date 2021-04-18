Dr. Natalie Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Scott, MD
Dr. Natalie Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
ETSU Health Department of Surgery325 N State of Franklin Rd Fl 3, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 439-7201Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott removed my appendix from the ER and did a great job of explaining things and giving me the medications needed afterwards. A good surgeon and good bedside manner and was also very helpful in the followup after a night of observation at hospital and then a follow up appointment later.
About Dr. Natalie Scott, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184819161
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University James H Quillen College of Medicine
- East Tennessee State University James H Quillen College of Medicine
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.