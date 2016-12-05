See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Natalie Semchyshyn, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Natalie Semchyshyn, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200C, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-9666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2016
    Dr. Semchyshyn listens carefully to me and my questions. She is friendly, cheerful, and professional.
    Trish in St Louis, MO — Dec 05, 2016
    About Dr. Natalie Semchyshyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437257953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Semchyshyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Semchyshyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Semchyshyn has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semchyshyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Semchyshyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semchyshyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semchyshyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semchyshyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

