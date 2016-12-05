Dr. Semchyshyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Semchyshyn, MD
Dr. Natalie Semchyshyn, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200C, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 977-9666
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Semchyshyn listens carefully to me and my questions. She is friendly, cheerful, and professional.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1437257953
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Semchyshyn accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semchyshyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semchyshyn has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semchyshyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Semchyshyn speaks Ukrainian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Semchyshyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semchyshyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semchyshyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semchyshyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.