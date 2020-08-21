Overview of Dr. Natalie Semenyuk, MD

Dr. Natalie Semenyuk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Semenyuk works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.