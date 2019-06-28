Overview of Dr. Natalie Sessions, DO

Dr. Natalie Sessions, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sessions works at FORTSON FAMILY CARE AND WELLNESS in Munster, IN with other offices in East Chicago, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.