Dr. Natalie Simpson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Natalie Simpson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kennesaw, GA.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
-
1
Kennesaw Complete Dental1200 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW Ste 200, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (678) 785-2184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalie Simpson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184760522
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Simpson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.