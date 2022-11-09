Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Atlantis5507 S Congress Ave Ste 110A, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 231-7124
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Although Dr Sohn is everything a woman looks for In a Doctor, the office manager is not doing her job in listening to her support staff. They claim she has been made aware of the non- working online appointment site over & over again & has done nothing to correct the site. Unaware of this, I used it to make appointment & was emailed 2 hours prior to appointment time that they don’t accept those appointment requests. ONLY phone appointment requests are valid. BEWARE. However, I was impressed with Dr Sohn & would highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194897561
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center--Obstetrics and Gynecology
- State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sohn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.