Overview of Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD

Dr. Natalie Sohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Sohn works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Atlantis in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.