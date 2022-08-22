Overview of Dr. Natalie Stephens, MD

Dr. Natalie Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.