Dr. Natalie Stephens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Stephens, MD
Dr. Natalie Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
- 1 1000 DuPont Rd Ste B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- Corporate Health Administrators
- CorVel
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MDwise
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- SIHO Insurance Services
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stephens was very professional from the get go. She tells you exactly how it is, no sugar coating, which is nice when you are facing surgery. Dan her surgical scheduling assistant was awesome as well! I would recommend her with zero issues.
About Dr. Natalie Stephens, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053309500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
