Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD

Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Vassar works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vassar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital
    6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 491-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2023
    I've been seeing Dr. Vassar for several years. I have adult-onset ADHD, depression, and anxiety. These three things made my world very small after the COVID-19 outbreak. It got to the point where I silently cried my way through any public outing. Dr. Vassar carefully managed my medications based on any side effects and my feedback. Using direct questions, actively listening, and responding with caring advice, she guided our conversations to help me with my mental health. Her follow-up questions made me analyze my feelings, thoughts, and actions. She is very personable and kind with her advice, and her comments always make me feel valued and seen.
    Rachel Thomason — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD
    Dr. Vassar's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Vassar

    About Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346495124
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vassar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vassar works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Vassar’s profile.

    Dr. Vassar has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

