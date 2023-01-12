Dr. Vassar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD
Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Vassar works at
Dr. Vassar's Office Locations
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Vassar for several years. I have adult-onset ADHD, depression, and anxiety. These three things made my world very small after the COVID-19 outbreak. It got to the point where I silently cried my way through any public outing. Dr. Vassar carefully managed my medications based on any side effects and my feedback. Using direct questions, actively listening, and responding with caring advice, she guided our conversations to help me with my mental health. Her follow-up questions made me analyze my feelings, thoughts, and actions. She is very personable and kind with her advice, and her comments always make me feel valued and seen.
About Dr. Natalie Vassar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346495124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassar has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.