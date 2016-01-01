See All Hematologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Natalie Harper, MD

Hematology & Oncology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Natalie Harper, MD

Dr. Natalie Harper, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Dr. Harper works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology
    521 Robinbrooke Boulevard, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tinnitus
Urinary Stones
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
