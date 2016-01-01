Dr. Natalie Yin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Yin, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Yin, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their residency with Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Yin works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood3455 S Yarrow St, Lakewood, CO 80227 Directions (303) 989-5231Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada7950 Kipling St, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 424-6248
-
3
Apex Dermatology Denver125 Rampart Way, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yin?
About Dr. Natalie Yin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215340450
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yin accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yin works at
Dr. Yin has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.