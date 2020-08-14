Dr. Nataliya Dashevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nataliya Dashevsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nataliya Dashevsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Feroza Hossain Inc.256 Bunn Dr Ste 3A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 683-7773
- Princeton Medical Center
Dr. Dashevsky is probably the best primary care doctor I have ever seen. I cannot say enough good things about her. Professional, caring, understanding and willing to listen to all your concerns and questions. She has been my doctor for 20+ years. Last winter, I had a very serious medical emergency and she probably was responsible for saving my life. As another reviewer also stated, my only complaint is that I ALWAYS have to wait in the exam room for no less than 30 minutes and have even waited in there as long as ONE HOUR. That is unacceptable and I did voice my concerns when that happened. The staff apologized, as did the doctor, but the pattern continues.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1902857139
- Maryland General Hospital
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- Moscow Med Stomatology Institute
Dr. Dashevsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dashevsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dashevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dashevsky works at
Dr. Dashevsky speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dashevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dashevsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dashevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dashevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.