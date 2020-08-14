Overview of Dr. Nataliya Dashevsky, MD

Dr. Nataliya Dashevsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Stomatology Institute and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Dashevsky works at Medical Associates Of Princeton in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.