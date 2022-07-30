Dr. Nataliya Kachur, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nataliya Kachur, DDS
Overview
Dr. Nataliya Kachur, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Erie, CO.
Locations
Coal Creek Family Dental440 Erie Pkwy, Erie, CO 80516 Directions (303) 997-0239Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
It was a good visit very professional and friendly staff very good knowledge and informative
About Dr. Nataliya Kachur, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1336686732
