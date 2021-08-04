Dr. Melnyk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nataliya Melnyk, MD
Overview of Dr. Nataliya Melnyk, MD
Dr. Nataliya Melnyk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bel Air, MD.
Dr. Melnyk works at
Dr. Melnyk's Office Locations
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
Lghp -hematology & Medical Oncology2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-9400
- 3 650 McHenry Rd Ste 3100, Aberdeen, MD 21001 Directions (443) 843-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring & knowledgeable oncologist. Takes her time with you, answers any & all questions. Both my husband and I always feel confident in her wonderful care.
About Dr. Nataliya Melnyk, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1023306065
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Melnyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnyk works at
Dr. Melnyk has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melnyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.