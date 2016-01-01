Overview of Dr. Nataliya Pokeza, MD

Dr. Nataliya Pokeza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Pokeza works at Eye Center of Southern Connecticut PC in Hamden, CT with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.