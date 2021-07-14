Overview of Dr. Nataliya Ternopolska, MD

Dr. Nataliya Ternopolska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macungie, PA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center



Dr. Ternopolska works at St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Macungie in Macungie, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA, East Stroudsburg, PA and Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.