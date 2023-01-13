Overview of Dr. Natalka Stachiw, MD

Dr. Natalka Stachiw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Stachiw works at Christine S Hoeplinger DDS Pllc in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.