Overview of Dr. Natalya Chernichenko, MD

Dr. Natalya Chernichenko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Chernichenko works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Laryngeal Cancer and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.