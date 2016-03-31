Overview of Dr. Natalya Medrano, MD

Dr. Natalya Medrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL.



Dr. Medrano works at OBGYN Comprehensive Care in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), C-Section and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.