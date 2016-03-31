Dr. Natalya Medrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalya Medrano, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalya Medrano, MD
Dr. Natalya Medrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Medrano works at
Dr. Medrano's Office Locations
Obgyn Comprehensive Care PA6701 Sunset Dr Ste 109, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 763-8768
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I did the leep procedure with Dr. Medrano. Shes very helpful and answered all of my questions. Yes she's very busy but I don't mind the wait. Shes a great doctor.
About Dr. Natalya Medrano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770749335
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medrano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Medrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Medrano works at
Dr. Medrano has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), C-Section and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Medrano. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medrano.
Dr. Medrano offers both online and phone scheduling.