Overview

Dr. Natalya Rodionova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Rodionova works at Natalya Rodionova MD in Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.