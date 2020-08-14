Dr. Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haratz Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Conception Palacio Maternity Hosp
Dr. Haratz Rubinstein's Office Locations
New York Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5799MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a BRILLIANT, patient and kind physician with great compassion for his patients.
About Dr. Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Conception Palacio Maternity Hosp
- Caracas U Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haratz Rubinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haratz Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haratz Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haratz Rubinstein has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haratz Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haratz Rubinstein speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haratz Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haratz Rubinstein.
