Overview of Dr. Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD

Dr. Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Conception Palacio Maternity Hosp



Dr. Haratz Rubinstein works at Natan Haratz Rubinstein, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.