Overview of Dr. Natan Kraitman, MD

Dr. Natan Kraitman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Kraitman works at Infectious Diseases Associates in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.