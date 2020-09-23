Overview

Dr. Natan Krohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Krohn works at United Medical in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.