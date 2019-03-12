See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD

Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Kisinev Med Institute.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Nemirovsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116 (215) 856-7140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 12, 2019
    He's a good Psychiatrist I've been seeing him for 3 years now for Bipolar 1 Disorder. Wait times at the office can be long sometimes more than an hour wait but he listens to you unlike a lot of Psychs. Visits generally last an hour, he doesn't just throw medications at you.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881763332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kisinev Med Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemirovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemirovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemirovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemirovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemirovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemirovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemirovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

