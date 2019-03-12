Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemirovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD
Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Kisinev Med Institute.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemirovsky's Office Locations
- 1 11500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 856-7140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He's a good Psychiatrist I've been seeing him for 3 years now for Bipolar 1 Disorder. Wait times at the office can be long sometimes more than an hour wait but he listens to you unlike a lot of Psychs. Visits generally last an hour, he doesn't just throw medications at you.
About Dr. Natan Nemirovsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1881763332
Education & Certifications
- Kisinev Med Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemirovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemirovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemirovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemirovsky speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemirovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemirovsky.
