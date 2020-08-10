Overview of Dr. Natan Shaoulian, MD

Dr. Natan Shaoulian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C



Dr. Shaoulian works at NEUROLOGY MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY AND NEUROPA in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.