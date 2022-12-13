See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Natan Yaker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (32)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Natan Yaker, MD

Dr. Natan Yaker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Yaker works at Cosmetic Surgery Associates of Texas in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yaker's Office Locations

    Cosmetic Surgery Assocs Of Texas
    4100 W 15th St Ste 106, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I absolutely love Surface Skin Spa! Madi is amazing and she always makes me feel beautiful! Madi is the best and I would not go anywhere else! A very pleasant experience every time!!!
    — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natan Yaker, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568641603
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Einstein Hospital
    • St Francis Hosp
    • Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natan Yaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yaker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yaker works at Cosmetic Surgery Associates of Texas in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yaker’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
