Dr. Natanel Jourabchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Natanel Jourabchi, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Beyond the best at what he does.
About Dr. Natanel Jourabchi, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Dermatology
Dr. Jourabchi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jourabchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jourabchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jourabchi.
