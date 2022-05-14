See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Canton, GA
Dr. Natanel Leibu, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.8 (9)
Overview of Dr. Natanel Leibu, MD

Dr. Natanel Leibu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Canton, GA. 

Dr. Leibu works at Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC in Canton, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leibu's Office Locations

    Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC
    470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 490, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 538-2167
    Northside Hospital
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 538-2167
    Sandy Springs
    6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Head CT Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
TCD Bubble Test
Head CT Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
May 14, 2022
Dr Leibu was thorough and attentive. He explained my diagnosis in an easy to understand manner and took his time with me. He was kind and considerate of my time. Would recommend to others.
Mark M — May 14, 2022
About Dr. Natanel Leibu, MD

Specialties
  • Clinical Neurophysiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821470550
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leibu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leibu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

