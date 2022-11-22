Dr. Janaki Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janaki Natarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janaki Natarajan, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Mo-kansas City Sch of Medicine.
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine625 N Michigan Ave Ste 1810, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 604-5439Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was really patient. And wasn't annoyed by my inquisitive nature. I asked a lot of questions. She had thorough answers. she was great!
- Pain Management
- English
- 1306068200
- University Of Ks School Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Med Center
- University of Mo-kansas City Sch of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
