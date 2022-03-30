Dr. Natarajan Ravendhran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravendhran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natarajan Ravendhran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Gastro Health - Catonsville700 Geipe Rd Ste 230, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 247-7500
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Received appointment after speaking with Dr. Ravendhran's medical secretary Stacey. He listened to my issues. His MA Jessica was kind and caring.
- 49 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- Affil Hospital University Miami School Med|University Mo Columbia School Med
- St Agnes Hospital
- Church Hosp|Church Hospital
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Ravendhran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravendhran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravendhran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravendhran has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Esophagitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravendhran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravendhran speaks Tamil.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravendhran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravendhran.
