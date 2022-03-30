Overview

Dr. Natarajan Ravendhran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Ravendhran works at Gastro Health in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Esophagitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.